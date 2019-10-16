Dr. Emmanuel Gavua, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gavua is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Emmanuel Gavua, DDS
Overview
Dr. Emmanuel Gavua, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Titusville, FL.
Dr. Gavua works at
Locations
Christie Dental of Titusville696 Country Club Dr, Titusville, FL 32780 Directions (321) 379-5551
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Careington International
- Cigna
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- Dental Select
- DentaQuest
- DenteMax
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- One Call Care Management
- Principal Financial Group
- Solstice
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Great office! Super nice staff. Very friendly. Dr. Gavua is amazing and my hygienist is perfect.
About Dr. Emmanuel Gavua, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- 1275828980
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gavua accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Gavua using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Gavua has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
59 patients have reviewed Dr. Gavua. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gavua.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gavua, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gavua appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.