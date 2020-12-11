See All Gastroenterologists in Decatur, GA
Dr. Emmanuel Gbadehan, MD

Gastroenterology
3.0 (5)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Emmanuel Gbadehan, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Decatur, GA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Benin, College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Piedmont Henry Hospital.

Dr. Gbadehan works at Infinite Gastroenterology Consultants in Decatur, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Infinite Health Inc
    5040 Snapfinger Woods Dr Ste 204A, Decatur, GA 30035 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 807-6088

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Piedmont Henry Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Dec 11, 2020
    Dec 11, 2020
We entered the office at our designated appointment time and were seen within a timely fashion. Masks were worn and sanitizer present in office areas and bathroom (which was immaculate). As soon as required paperwork was submitted, we were escorted to the examination room. The Nurse took time to thoroughly pre-screen and ask questions as to the reasons for my Husband's visit. Once completed, he gathered Dr. Gbadehan. He came in and was very thorough as well and informative as to our needs for a Colonoscopy procedure. He explained the process, answered our questions and gave great perspective. He then asked for the timeframe and desired scheduling for the procedure. The office was a bit dated, but clean and caused pause. But, that was not indicative of knowledge or expertise of the staff or doctor. So far so good, of an experience. Will be having the procedure on Tuesday of next week at North Lake Surgical Center. To be continued...
    MJ — Dec 11, 2020
    About Dr. Emmanuel Gbadehan, MD

    • Gastroenterology
    • English
    Education & Certifications

    • Columbia University College P&s
    • Mt Sinai School Of Med
    • The Specialists
    • University Of Benin, College Of Medicine
