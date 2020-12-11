Dr. Emmanuel Gbadehan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gbadehan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Emmanuel Gbadehan, MD
Overview
Dr. Emmanuel Gbadehan, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Decatur, GA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Benin, College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Piedmont Henry Hospital.
Dr. Gbadehan works at
Locations
-
1
Infinite Health Inc5040 Snapfinger Woods Dr Ste 204A, Decatur, GA 30035 Directions (770) 807-6088
Hospital Affiliations
- Piedmont Henry Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gbadehan?
We entered the office at our designated appointment time and were seen within a timely fashion. Masks were worn and sanitizer present in office areas and bathroom (which was immaculate). As soon as required paperwork was submitted, we were escorted to the examination room. The Nurse took time to thoroughly pre-screen and ask questions as to the reasons for my Husband’s visit. Once completed, he gathered Dr. Gbadehan. He came in and was very thorough as well and informative as to our needs for a Colonoscopy procedure. He explained the process, answered our questions and gave great perspective. He then asked for the timeframe and desired scheduling for the procedure. The office was a bit dated, but clean and caused pause. But, that was not indicative of knowledge or expertise of the staff or doctor. So far so good, of an experience. Will be having the procedure on Tuesday of next week at North Lake Surgical Center. To be continued...
About Dr. Emmanuel Gbadehan, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1427154145
Education & Certifications
- Columbia University College P&s
- Mt Sinai School Of Med
- The Specialists
- University Of Benin, College Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gbadehan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gbadehan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gbadehan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gbadehan works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Gbadehan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gbadehan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gbadehan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gbadehan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.