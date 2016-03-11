See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in East Lansing, MI
Dr. Emmanuel Javier, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
3.3 (14)
42 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Emmanuel Javier, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in East Lansing, MI. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from U Santo Tomas and is affiliated with Sparrow Clinton Hospital, Sparrow Eaton Hospital and Sparrow Hospital.

Dr. Javier works at Sparrow Diabetes & Endocrinology Services in East Lansing, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Polyneuropathy and Diabetic Polyneuropathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Sparrow Diabetes & Endocrinology Services
    2900 Hannah Blvd Ste 114, East Lansing, MI 48823 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (517) 364-8080

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Sparrow Clinton Hospital
  • Sparrow Eaton Hospital
  • Sparrow Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Polyneuropathy
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Polyneuropathy
Diabetic Polyneuropathy

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Diabetic Ketoacidosis Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
ACTH (Cosyntropin) Stimulation Test Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Diseases Chevron Icon
Adrenal Incidentaloma Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Continuous Glucose Monitoring Chevron Icon
Dexamethasone Suppression Test Chevron Icon
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary Chevron Icon
Diabetes Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetic Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dynamic Endocrine Function Test Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Goiter Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Goiter
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Hashimoto's Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hyperthyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypoparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Iodine Deficiency Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Oral Glucose Tolerance Test Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cyst Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Evaluation Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Thyrotoxicosis Factitia Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Water Deprivation Test Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Administrative Physical Chevron Icon
Adrenal Insufficiency Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Care Coordination for Complex Conditions and Procedures Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia (CAH) Chevron Icon
Conn's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cushing's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Herpetiformis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Insipidus Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Down Syndrome Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Growth Hormone Deficiency Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hyperaldosteronism Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypopituitarism Chevron Icon
Hyposmolality and Hyponatremia Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lipedema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipedema
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Secondary Renovascular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Mar 11, 2016
    Dr. Javier practices in East Lansing, MI now. I was very impressed by his knowledge and expertise. Dr. Javier made me feel very comfortable and explained things in detail. He has a great sense of humor as well. I am not one to normally write reviews, however I was highly impressed with the character and professionalism of Dr. Javier, that I felt the importance to write about it.
    KF in Lansing, MI — Mar 11, 2016
    About Dr. Emmanuel Javier, MD

    Specialties
    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Years of Experience
    • 42 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1740283779
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • U Conn Med Sch
    Residency
    • WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
    Internship
    • Santo Tomas University Hospital
    Medical Education
    • U Santo Tomas
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
