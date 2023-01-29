Overview of Dr. Emmanuel Kai-Lewis, MD

Dr. Emmanuel Kai-Lewis, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from HOWARD UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF ARTS AND SCIENCES / MUSIC DEPARTMENT and is affiliated with Cape Coral Hospital.



Dr. Kai-Lewis works at Eye Health Of Fort Myers in Fort Myers, FL with other offices in Naples, FL, Cape Coral, FL and Port Charlotte, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Cataract Removal Surgery, Pterygium and Pterygium Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.