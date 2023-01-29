Dr. Emmanuel Kai-Lewis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kai-Lewis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Emmanuel Kai-Lewis, MD
Dr. Emmanuel Kai-Lewis, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from HOWARD UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF ARTS AND SCIENCES / MUSIC DEPARTMENT and is affiliated with Cape Coral Hospital.
1
Eye Health of Fort Myers6091 S Pointe Blvd, Fort Myers, FL 33919 Directions (239) 466-2020
2
Eye Health of Naples Optical675 Piper Blvd, Naples, FL 34110 Directions (239) 594-7636
3
Eye Health of Ft Myers LLC112 Del Prado Blvd N, Cape Coral, FL 33909 Directions (239) 458-5800
4
Eye Health of Pt Charlotte Optical20600 Veterans Blvd Unit A, Port Charlotte, FL 33954 Directions (941) 766-7474
- Cape Coral Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I was recommended to Dr. Kai-Lewis by my optometrist who said he was especially good with difficult cases. I was really impressed with him and his techs. They were very knowledgeable, highly skilled, and very good at explaining the surgery and expected benefits. I had cataracts, and was very nearsighted and had astigmatism. I no longer have cataracts, and my eyesight is nearly 2020 with monovision corrective lenses. I could not be more pleased and I would highly recommend Dr. Kai and his staff.
- Ophthalmology
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1376749184
- HOWARD UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF ARTS AND SCIENCES / MUSIC DEPARTMENT
