Dr. Emmanuel Loucas, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Emmanuel Loucas, MD is a Dermatologist in New York, NY. They completed their residency with Tulane University Hospital and Clinics
Dr. Loucas works at
Locations
Emmanuel R. Loucas MD PC69 E 76th St, New York, NY 10021 Directions (212) 988-4357
Water's Edge Dermatology121 S State Road 7, Wellington, FL 33414 Directions (561) 693-0540
Waters Edge Dermatology12983 Southern Blvd Ste 204, Loxahatchee, FL 33470 Directions (561) 867-9300
Delray Beach Office6642 Atlantic Ave, Delray Beach, FL 33446 Directions (561) 921-2221
Hospital Affiliations
- Lenox Hill Hospital
- Mount Sinai Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Loucas fixed my years long hormonal acne in just a few days!!! I had tried everything: salicylic acid, benzoyl peroxide, differin, and every birth control for acne under the sun (including the high dose ones out of desperation). After literal years of this I saw him and he started me on a regimen that will help me longterm, has aggravated my sensitive skin nor made it too dry, and has literally result in a 50% improvement in my existing acne/acne scars in days and NO NEW ACNE!!! Even though I’m premenstrual right now! To say this man is a miracle worker is an understatement. I adore him and his girls (Priscilla and Ashley) and I would never go to another dermatologist. My whole family goes to him and I recommend him to all my friends. He also does very natural fillers w expert precision and everyone compliments my 71 year old mother on her skin because of the laser treatment he’s been doing for her. Don’t waste your time with anyone else!
About Dr. Emmanuel Loucas, MD
- Dermatology
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Tulane University Hospital and Clinics
- University of North Carolina Hospitals
