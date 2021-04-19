See All Dermatologists in New York, NY
Dr. Emmanuel Loucas, MD

Dermatology
4.7 (24)
Dr. Emmanuel Loucas, MD is a Dermatologist in New York, NY. They completed their residency with Tulane University Hospital and Clinics

Dr. Loucas works at Dr. Emmanuel Rober Loucas in New York, NY with other offices in Wellington, FL, Loxahatchee, FL and Delray Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration , Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage and Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Emmanuel R. Loucas MD PC
    69 E 76th St, New York, NY 10021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 988-4357
    Water's Edge Dermatology
    121 S State Road 7, Wellington, FL 33414 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 693-0540
    Waters Edge Dermatology
    12983 Southern Blvd Ste 204, Loxahatchee, FL 33470 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 867-9300
    Delray Beach Office
    6642 Atlantic Ave, Delray Beach, FL 33446 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 921-2221

Hospital Affiliations
  • Lenox Hill Hospital
  • Mount Sinai Hospital

Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Dermatitis
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Dermatitis

Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Dermatitis
Contact Dermatitis
Warts
Acne Surgery
Actinic Keratosis
Ringworm
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Cellulitis
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion
Dry Skin
Excision of Skin Lesion
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Genital Warts
Intertrigo
Itchy Skin
Lichen Planus
Melanoma Screening
Mole Evaluation
Psoriasis
Rosacea
Seborrheic Keratosis
Skin Cancer
Acanthosis Nigricans
Acne
Allergic Reaction
Athlete's Foot
Autoimmune Diseases
Bedsores
Benign Tumor
Birthmark
Botox® Injection
Cancer
Cold Sore
Destruction of Penile Lesion
Excessive Sweating
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion
Facial Contour Alteration
Facial Rejuvenation, Advanced, Laser
Folliculitis
Foot Conditions
Genital Herpes
Hives
Impetigo
Kaposi's Sarcoma
Laser Hair Removal
Laser Treatment
Mole
Mole Removal
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation
Parapsoriasis
Pemphigoid
Pityriasis Rosea
Psoriatic Arthritis
Restylane® Injections
Scabies
Shaving of Skin Lesion
Shingles
Skin Infections
Spider Veins
Squamous Cell Carcinoma
Tinea Versicolor
Varicose Eczema
Varicose Veins
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 24 ratings
    Patient Ratings (24)
    5 Star
    (22)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Apr 19, 2021
    Dr. Loucas fixed my years long hormonal acne in just a few days!!! I had tried everything: salicylic acid, benzoyl peroxide, differin, and every birth control for acne under the sun (including the high dose ones out of desperation). After literal years of this I saw him and he started me on a regimen that will help me longterm, has aggravated my sensitive skin nor made it too dry, and has literally result in a 50% improvement in my existing acne/acne scars in days and NO NEW ACNE!!! Even though I’m premenstrual right now! To say this man is a miracle worker is an understatement. I adore him and his girls (Priscilla and Ashley) and I would never go to another dermatologist. My whole family goes to him and I recommend him to all my friends. He also does very natural fillers w expert precision and everyone compliments my 71 year old mother on her skin because of the laser treatment he’s been doing for her. Don’t waste your time with anyone else!
    About Dr. Emmanuel Loucas, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1427050160
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Tulane University Hospital and Clinics
    Internship
    • University of North Carolina Hospitals
    Dr. Emmanuel Loucas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Loucas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Loucas has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Loucas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Loucas has seen patients for Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration , Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage and Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Loucas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    24 patients have reviewed Dr. Loucas. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Loucas.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Loucas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Loucas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

