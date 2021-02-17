Overview

Dr. Emmanuel Luna, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Glendale, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 50 years of experience. They graduated from Far Eastern University--Nicanor Reyes Medical Foundation and is affiliated with Glendale Memorial Hospital and Health Center.



Dr. Luna works at Emmanuel C Luna MD in Glendale, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.