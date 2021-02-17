See All Family Doctors in Glendale, CA
Dr. Emmanuel Luna, MD

Family Medicine
3.3 (21)
Accepting new patients
50 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Emmanuel Luna, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Glendale, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 50 years of experience. They graduated from Far Eastern University--Nicanor Reyes Medical Foundation and is affiliated with Glendale Memorial Hospital and Health Center.

Dr. Luna works at Emmanuel C Luna MD in Glendale, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Emmanuel C Luna MD
    1500 S Central Ave, Glendale, CA 91204 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 500-0880

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Glendale Memorial Hospital and Health Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Worker's Compensation Evaluations Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Screening Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Fatigue Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
McMurray's Test Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Skin Allergy Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health
    • LACare
    • Medicaid of California
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Regal Medical Group
    • SCAN Health Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Feb 17, 2021
    I meet Dr. Luna for the first time, he took his time to get to know me as a patient and educated me on my health problems. Dr. Luna is a great doctor with so much knowledge. The staff is very nice and friendly and always willing to help.
    julieta — Feb 17, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Emmanuel Luna, MD
    About Dr. Emmanuel Luna, MD

    • Family Medicine
    • 50 years of experience
    • English, Spanish and Tagalog
    • 1316968571
    Education & Certifications

    • Easton Hospital
    • Far Eastern University--Nicanor Reyes Medical Foundation
