Dr. Emmanuel Martinez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Martinez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Emmanuel Martinez, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Emmanuel Martinez, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Burien, WA. They graduated from AFABLE COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with St. Anne Hospital.
Dr. Martinez works at
Locations
-
1
Franciscan Neurology Associates - Burien16259 Sylvester Rd SW Ste 503, Burien, WA 98166 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Martinez?
I went to Dr. Martinez with severe leg and foot pain, following back surgery which did not alleviate my pain. Dr. Martinez and his staff (Kelly & Hein) were all so empathetic and accommodating. I was able to have the testing I needed immediately which allowed me to fully understand what was causing my pain and set me on the path to the steps I needed to take to resolve my situation. Dr. Martinez explained my problem and went through my MRI pictures with me layer by layer so that I understood what the issue was. I would highly recommend Dr. Martinez.
About Dr. Emmanuel Martinez, MD
- Neurology
- English, Filipino
- Male
- 1568501559
Education & Certifications
- AFABLE COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Clinical Neurophysiology and Epilepsy
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Anne Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Martinez has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Martinez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Martinez using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Martinez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Martinez works at
Dr. Martinez has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Headache and Tension Headache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Martinez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Martinez speaks Filipino.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Martinez. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Martinez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Martinez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Martinez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.