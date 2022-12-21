Overview

Dr. Emmanuel Moustakakis, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Fresh Meadows, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School at Houston and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Queens.



Dr. Moustakakis works at NewYork Presbyterian in Fresh Meadows, NY with other offices in Flushing, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.