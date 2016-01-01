Dr. Nsah accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Emmanuel Nsah, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Emmanuel Nsah, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Salisbury, MD. They graduated from UNIVERSITY AFFL CINCINNATI FOR DEVELOPMENTAL DISORDERS and is affiliated with Beebe Medical Center and Tidalhealth Peninsula Regional.
Dr. Nsah works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Tidalhealth Specialty Care LLC400 Eastern Shore Dr, Salisbury, MD 21804 Directions (410) 749-8906
-
2
Tidal Health Cardiology314 Franklin Ave Ste 402, Berlin, MD 21811 Directions (410) 641-3794
-
3
Tidalhealth Peninsula100 E Carroll St, Salisbury, MD 21801 Directions (410) 749-8906MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Hospital Affiliations
- Beebe Medical Center
- Tidalhealth Peninsula Regional
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Nsah?
About Dr. Emmanuel Nsah, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1366427171
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY AFFL CINCINNATI FOR DEVELOPMENTAL DISORDERS
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nsah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nsah works at
Dr. Nsah has seen patients for Heart Disease, Sick Sinus Syndrome and Cardiomyopathy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nsah on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Nsah. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nsah.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nsah, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nsah appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.