Dr. Emmanuel Nwapa, MD

Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
2.4 (49)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Emmanuel Nwapa, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from FACULTY OF GENERAL MEDICINE FOR CRAIOVA.

Dr. Nwapa works at Midtown Psychiatry in Las Vegas, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Amphetamine and Other Psychostimulant Dependence, Homicidal Ideation and Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Midtown Psychiatry
    3131 W Charleston Blvd Ste 150, Las Vegas, NV 89102 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 854-5000
    Monday
    9:00am - 6:30pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 6:30pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 6:30pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 6:30pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 6:30pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Amphetamine and Other Psychostimulant Dependence
Homicidal Ideation
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders)
Amphetamine and Other Psychostimulant Dependence
Homicidal Ideation
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Amphetamine and Other Psychostimulant Dependence Chevron Icon
Homicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Marijuana Addiction Chevron Icon
Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse Chevron Icon
Suicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Hallucinogen Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Dependence Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
ADHD Testing Chevron Icon
Adolescent Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Anorexia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anorexia
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Autism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Autism
Behavior Modification Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Bulimia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bulimia
Cocaine Addiction Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Group Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Hallucinogen Dependence Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Outpatient Psychiatry Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phobia
Psychiatric Medication Therapy Chevron Icon
Psychopharmacologic Treatment Chevron Icon
Stress Management Chevron Icon
Treatment of Mood Disorders Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 49 ratings
    Patient Ratings (49)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (31)
    Jul 29, 2021
    I’ve been a patient of doctor Nwapa’s for many many years….. I’m not an adolescent I’am in my 60’s…..he saved my life on several occasions….. I think his bed side manner is awesome when you consider how many patients the doctor has!!! No matter what he always seems to have time to answer questions, and go over medications…..I like him and so does my family, that’s important!!!
    Long time patient, L — Jul 29, 2021
    About Dr. Emmanuel Nwapa, MD

    Specialties
    • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 28 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Romanian
    NPI Number
    • 1922107788
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • FACULTY OF GENERAL MEDICINE FOR CRAIOVA
    Board Certifications
    • Psychiatry
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Emmanuel Nwapa, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nwapa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Nwapa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Nwapa works at Midtown Psychiatry in Las Vegas, NV. View the full address on Dr. Nwapa’s profile.

    Dr. Nwapa has seen patients for Amphetamine and Other Psychostimulant Dependence, Homicidal Ideation and Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nwapa on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    49 patients have reviewed Dr. Nwapa. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nwapa.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nwapa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nwapa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

