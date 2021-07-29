Dr. Emmanuel Nwapa, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nwapa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Emmanuel Nwapa, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Emmanuel Nwapa, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from FACULTY OF GENERAL MEDICINE FOR CRAIOVA.
Dr. Nwapa works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Midtown Psychiatry3131 W Charleston Blvd Ste 150, Las Vegas, NV 89102 Directions (702) 854-5000Monday9:00am - 6:30pmTuesday9:00am - 6:30pmWednesday9:00am - 6:30pmThursday9:00am - 6:30pmFriday9:00am - 6:30pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Nwapa?
I’ve been a patient of doctor Nwapa’s for many many years….. I’m not an adolescent I’am in my 60’s…..he saved my life on several occasions….. I think his bed side manner is awesome when you consider how many patients the doctor has!!! No matter what he always seems to have time to answer questions, and go over medications…..I like him and so does my family, that’s important!!!
About Dr. Emmanuel Nwapa, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 28 years of experience
- English, Romanian
- 1922107788
Education & Certifications
- FACULTY OF GENERAL MEDICINE FOR CRAIOVA
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nwapa accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nwapa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nwapa works at
Dr. Nwapa has seen patients for Amphetamine and Other Psychostimulant Dependence, Homicidal Ideation and Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nwapa on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Nwapa speaks Romanian.
49 patients have reviewed Dr. Nwapa. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nwapa.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nwapa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nwapa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.