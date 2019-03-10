See All Allergists & Immunologists in Greenville, SC
Dr. Emmanuel Sarmiento, MD

Allergy & Immunology
4.0 (8)
Call for new patient details

Overview

Dr. Emmanuel Sarmiento, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Greenville, SC. They graduated from CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Sarmiento works at Allergic Disease & Asthma Ctr in Greenville, SC with other offices in Spartanburg, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Acute Sinusitis, Pollen Allergy and Animal Allergies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Allergic Disease and Asthma Center PA
    1202 E Butler Rd, Greenville, SC 29607 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (864) 627-3800
  2. 2
    Allergic Disease and Asthma Center
    3020 Reidville Rd, Spartanburg, SC 29301 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (864) 699-4870

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acute Sinusitis
Pollen Allergy
Animal Allergies
Acute Sinusitis
Pollen Allergy
Animal Allergies

    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Mar 10, 2019
    Very professional and very friendly.
    — Mar 10, 2019
    Photo: Dr. Emmanuel Sarmiento, MD
    About Dr. Emmanuel Sarmiento, MD

    • Allergy & Immunology
    • English
    • 1396747390
    Education & Certifications

    • CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY
    • Allergy & Immunology
    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.