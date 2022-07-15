See All Oncologists in Scarborough, ME
Dr. Emmanuel Soultanakis, MD

Oncology
27 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Emmanuel Soultanakis, MD

Dr. Emmanuel Soultanakis, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Scarborough, ME. They specialize in Oncology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from University of Vermont College of Medicine and is affiliated with Maine Medical Center, Mainegeneral Medical Center, Southern Maine Health Care and Stephens Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Soultanakis works at Maine Medical Partners - Gynecologic Oncology in Scarborough, ME. They frequently treat conditions like Gynecologic Cancer, Uterine Cancer and Vulvar Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Soultanakis' Office Locations

    Maine Medical Partners
    100 Campus Dr Ste 125, Scarborough, ME 04074

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Maine Medical Center
  • Mainegeneral Medical Center
  • Southern Maine Health Care
  • Stephens Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gynecologic Cancer
Uterine Cancer
Vulvar Cancer
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Cancer Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Vaginal Cancer Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Burkitt's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Cervical Dysplasia Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Dilation and Curettage Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Endometrial Cancer Chevron Icon
Endometrial Hyperplasia Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Heart Tumors, Malignant Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Neoplasms, Not Specified as Malignant Chevron Icon
Lymphoma, Large-Cell Chevron Icon
Lymphosarcoma Chevron Icon
Marginal Zone Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors, Malignant Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Nodular Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Ovarian Epithelial Cancer Chevron Icon
Ovarian Germ Cell Tumor Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Primary Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Radical Hysterectomies for Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Reticulosarcoma Chevron Icon
Salpingo-Oophorectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess Chevron Icon
Urinary-Genital Tract Fistula, Female Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    Patient Ratings (13)
    Jul 15, 2022
    Because my surgeon wanted to be prepared for complications during what otherwise would have been a routine hysterectomy, she asked Dr. Soultanakis to be available. When complications emerged, this highly skilled surgeon stepped in and enabled me to still have the planned, less invasive, robotic-assisted laparoscopic surgery. I went home that same evening, with less pain, fewer risks and a safer recovery. I am filled with gratitude toward Dr. Soultanakis and my excellent Gynecologist Dr. Mary Lavoie for their surgical collaboration!
    Maryann — Jul 15, 2022
    About Dr. Emmanuel Soultanakis, MD

    • Oncology
    Education & Certifications

    • Women Infants Hosp Brown University
    • Fletcher Allen/Univ Of Vermont
    • University of Vermont College of Medicine
    • University of California At Berkeley
