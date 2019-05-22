Dr. Emmanuel Sygaco, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sygaco is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Emmanuel Sygaco, MD
Overview of Dr. Emmanuel Sygaco, MD
Dr. Emmanuel Sygaco, MD is a Hematology Specialist in West Islip, NY. They specialize in Hematology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from University of Alabama at Birmingham and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center.
Dr. Sygaco works at
Dr. Sygaco's Office Locations
South Bay Hematology & Oncology PC435 Montauk Hwy, West Islip, NY 11795 Directions (631) 422-4545
Consolation Nh Inc111 Beach Dr, West Islip, NY 11795 Directions (631) 417-8600
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Sygaco is outstanding. He takes the time you need to answer any questions, Dr Sygaco treated me for cancer and was very kind and compassionate. Dr. Sygaco mapped out my treatment plan and made everything painless. I would highly recommend Dr. Sygaco to anyone who has a hematology or oncology issue.
About Dr. Emmanuel Sygaco, MD
- Hematology
- 37 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1831251362
Education & Certifications
- University of Alabama at Birmingham
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sygaco has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sygaco accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sygaco has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sygaco works at
Dr. Sygaco has seen patients for Anemia and Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sygaco on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sygaco speaks Spanish.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Sygaco. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sygaco.
