Dr. Emmanuela Wolloch, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in North Miami, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from PARIS JUNIOR COLLEGE and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Medical Center.
Dr. Wolloch's Office Locations
North Miami Office1801 NE 123rd St Ste 415, North Miami, FL 33181 Directions (305) 935-8775
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Wolloch is a doctor's doctor. Knowledgeable, great diagnostician, humanitarian. I've known her and been her patient for 30 years. She does a full yearly exam and suggests only what she feels is needed. Her staff is wonderful. Dont look any further, you wont be disappointed. My health insurance deductible is earmarked for her every year, because she is worth every solitary cent and more. Approved Jul 03, 2020
About Dr. Emmanuela Wolloch, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 38 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- PARIS JUNIOR COLLEGE
