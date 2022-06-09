Dr. Lee has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Emmet Lee, MD
Overview
Dr. Emmet Lee, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Escondido, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT HOUSTON and is affiliated with Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido, Palomar Medical Center Poway and Palomar Medical Center Escondido.
Dr. Lee works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Escondido - Grand Avenue Office625 E GRAND AVE, Escondido, CA 92025 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido
- Palomar Medical Center Poway
- Palomar Medical Center Escondido
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Anthem Blue Cross Life and Health Insurance Company
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- Health Net of California
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- Sharp Health Plan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- UnitedHealthcare of California
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Lee?
Our family has know Dr. Lee for two decades. My wife and I highly respect him. We were referred to him by my wife's aunt, who also has the highest praise for him.
About Dr. Emmet Lee, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1558326801
Education & Certifications
- U Tex Med Sch Houston Affil Hosps
- U Tex Med Sch Houston Affil Hosps|University Tex Med School Houston Affil Hosps
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT HOUSTON
- Internal Medicine
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lee accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Lee using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Lee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lee works at
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Lee. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lee.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.