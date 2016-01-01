Overview of Dr. Emmett Cooper, MD

Dr. Emmett Cooper, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from HOWARD UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF ARTS AND SCIENCES / MUSIC DEPARTMENT.



Dr. Cooper works at The Health Experience in Cincinnati, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Opioid Dependence along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.