Dr. Emmett Cordle, MD
Overview of Dr. Emmett Cordle, MD
Dr. Emmett Cordle, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Rome, GA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from EMORY UNIVERSITY / ROLLINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Cordle works at
Dr. Cordle's Office Locations
Coosa Eye Clinic Inc.2110 Shorter Ave NW, Rome, GA 30165 Directions (706) 290-0098
Surgery Center of Rome16 John Maddox Dr NW, Rome, GA 30165 Directions (706) 290-0098
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Emmett Cordle, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 30 years of experience
- English, German
- 1538192745
Education & Certifications
- EMORY UNIVERSITY / ROLLINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Cordle has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cordle accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cordle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cordle works at
Dr. Cordle has seen patients for Drusen, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cordle on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Cordle speaks German.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Cordle. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cordle.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cordle, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cordle appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.