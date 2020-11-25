Dr. Emmett Ratigan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ratigan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Emmett Ratigan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Emmett Ratigan, MD
Dr. Emmett Ratigan, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Wheat Ridge, CO. They graduated from University Of Colorado School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Sky Ridge Medical Center, Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center, Lutheran Medical Center, OrthoColorado Hospital, Porter Adventist Hospital and St. Anthony Hospital.
Dr. Ratigan works at
Dr. Ratigan's Office Locations
-
1
Colorado Kidney Care3550 Lutheran Pkwy Ste 200 Bldg 10, Wheat Ridge, CO 80033 Directions (303) 963-0705
Hospital Affiliations
- Sky Ridge Medical Center
- Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center
- Lutheran Medical Center
- OrthoColorado Hospital
- Porter Adventist Hospital
- St. Anthony Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ratigan?
My mom passed away recently. She was 80 yrs old and a patient of Dr Ratigan's. Looking back on her journey, I would have to say that Dr Ratigan was the most compassionate out of every caregiver she had. He treated her with dignity, respect, and true concern. I highly recommend him, as he truly represents how a doctor should be. Thank you so much Dr. Ratigan!
About Dr. Emmett Ratigan, MD
- Nephrology
- English
- 1003079583
Education & Certifications
- University of California - San Diego
- University of California - San Diego
- University of California - San Diego
- University Of Colorado School Of Medicine
- Internal Medicine and Nephrology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ratigan has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ratigan accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ratigan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ratigan works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Ratigan. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ratigan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ratigan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ratigan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.