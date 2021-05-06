Dr. Emmy Lawrason-Kobobel, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lawrason-Kobobel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Emmy Lawrason-Kobobel, DO
Dr. Emmy Lawrason-Kobobel, DO is a Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine Specialist in Bend, OR. They specialize in Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine. They graduated from Touro University College Of Osteopathic Medicine--Vallejo.
Bend Osteopathic Care, PC147 SW Shevlin Hixon Dr Ste 204, Bend, OR 97702 Directions (541) 706-9985
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Choice Health
- Humana
- LifeWise
- Medicare
- ODS Health Plan
- PacificSource
- Providence Health Plans
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr. Lawrason-Kobobel is an amazing doctor. She listens, understands and is truly a doctor I would recommend to everyone with pain. Her technique is gentle and she trains your body to fix itself. (At least in my case she did) She is also extremely knowledgeable of many conditions such as Lyme Disease and taught me a lot about nutrition as well.
- 17 years of experience
- St Barnabas Hospital
- MARQUETTE GENERAL HOSPITAL
- Touro University College Of Osteopathic Medicine--Vallejo
- Smith College
- Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine
