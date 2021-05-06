See All Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine Doctors in Bend, OR
Dr. Emmy Lawrason-Kobobel, DO Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Emmy Lawrason-Kobobel, DO

Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine
5.0 (5)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Emmy Lawrason-Kobobel, DO

Dr. Emmy Lawrason-Kobobel, DO is a Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine Specialist in Bend, OR. They specialize in Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine. They graduated from Touro University College Of Osteopathic Medicine--Vallejo.

Dr. Lawrason-Kobobel works at Bend Osteopathic Care, PC in Bend, OR. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Dr. Lawrason-Kobobel's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Bend Osteopathic Care, PC
    147 SW Shevlin Hixon Dr Ste 204, Bend, OR 97702 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (541) 706-9985

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Low Back Pain
Chronic Neck Pain
Tremor
Low Back Pain
Chronic Neck Pain
Tremor

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Allergies Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Chronic Ear Infections Chevron Icon
Colic Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Colic
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Developmental Delay Chevron Icon
Digestive Disorders Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dystonia
Facial Pain Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Injuries Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Injuries
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Knee Injuries Chevron Icon
Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Osteopathic Manipulative Treatment (OMT) Chevron Icon
Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Pregnancy-Related Disorders Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
TMJ Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat TMJ
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Whiplash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Whiplash
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Choice Health
    • Humana
    • LifeWise
    • Medicare
    • ODS Health Plan
    • PacificSource
    • Providence Health Plans
    • Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Lawrason-Kobobel?

    May 06, 2021
    Dr. Lawrason-Kobobel is an amazing doctor. She listens, understands and is truly a doctor I would recommend to everyone with pain. Her technique is gentle and she trains your body to fix itself. (At least in my case she did) She is also extremely knowledgeable of many conditions such as Lyme Disease and taught me a lot about nutrition as well.
    Doug F — May 06, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Emmy Lawrason-Kobobel, DO
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Emmy Lawrason-Kobobel, DO?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Lawrason-Kobobel to family and friends

    Dr. Lawrason-Kobobel's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Lawrason-Kobobel

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Emmy Lawrason-Kobobel, DO.

    About Dr. Emmy Lawrason-Kobobel, DO

    Specialties
    • Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 17 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1245458264
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • St Barnabas Hospital
    Residency
    Internship
    • MARQUETTE GENERAL HOSPITAL
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Touro University College Of Osteopathic Medicine--Vallejo
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Smith College
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Emmy Lawrason-Kobobel, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lawrason-Kobobel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lawrason-Kobobel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lawrason-Kobobel works at Bend Osteopathic Care, PC in Bend, OR. View the full address on Dr. Lawrason-Kobobel’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Lawrason-Kobobel. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lawrason-Kobobel.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lawrason-Kobobel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lawrason-Kobobel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Emmy Lawrason-Kobobel, DO?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.