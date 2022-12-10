See All Podiatrists in Fresno, CA
Dr. Emmy Oji, DPM

Podiatry
4.6 (64)
Accepting new patients
11 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Emmy Oji, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Fresno, CA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Clovis Community Medical Center, Community Regional Medical Center and Saint Agnes Medical Center.

Dr. Oji works at Valley Foot & Ankle Specialty Providers in Fresno, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Sprains and Strains and Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Valley Foot & Ankle Specialty Providers
    6145 N Thesta St, Fresno, CA 93710 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (559) 436-4820
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Clovis Community Medical Center
  • Community Regional Medical Center
  • Saint Agnes Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ankle Sprains and Strains
Plantar Fasciitis
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Plantar Fasciitis
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 64 ratings
    Patient Ratings (64)
    5 Star
    (58)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Dec 10, 2022
    Dr.Oji an his staff are a true blessing an angels with the profession caring an very professional. This Dr clearly knows his practice an he fixed my leg after I broke it an is currently walking me through my recovery with passion an knowledge thank you so much doc for the work you do for me an all ur patience…
    Carlos — Dec 10, 2022
    About Dr. Emmy Oji, DPM

    • Podiatry
    • 11 years of experience
    • English, Igbo
    • 1114281557
    Education & Certifications

    • TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
