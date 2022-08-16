Dr. Emo Bonaminio, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bonaminio is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Emo Bonaminio, DPM
Overview of Dr. Emo Bonaminio, DPM
Dr. Emo Bonaminio, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Algonquin, IL. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Advocate Christ Hospital and Medical Center.
Dr. Bonaminio works at
Dr. Bonaminio's Office Locations
-
1
Lake in the Hills Podiatry PC1441 Merchant Dr, Algonquin, IL 60102 Directions (847) 458-4600
Hospital Affiliations
- Advocate Christ Hospital and Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- HealthLink
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bonaminio?
I have been under Dr. Bonaminio's care for over 12 years, and have had numerous operations along with treatments for various things. I could not find a more caring and concerned physician with great bedside manner. The office of Lake in the Hills Podiatry is clean, beautiful and inviting, along with a staff that is caring and knowledgeable. Feel comfortable that you are in the best care available P. Ruiz
About Dr. Emo Bonaminio, DPM
- Podiatry
- English, Spanish
- 1346256047
Education & Certifications
- FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bonaminio has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bonaminio accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bonaminio has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bonaminio works at
Dr. Bonaminio has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, Ankle Sprains and Strains and Achilles Tendinitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bonaminio on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Bonaminio speaks Spanish.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Bonaminio. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bonaminio.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bonaminio, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bonaminio appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.