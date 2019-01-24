Dr. Emory Robinette Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Robinette Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Emory Robinette Jr, MD
Overview of Dr. Emory Robinette Jr, MD
Dr. Emory Robinette Jr, MD is a Pulmonologist in Abingdon, VA. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from EASTERN VIRGINIA MEDICAL SCHOOL / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF HAMPTON ROADS and is affiliated with Buchanan General Hospital, Johnston Memorial Hospital and Russell County Hospital.
Dr. Robinette Jr's Office Locations
Abingdon Internal Medicine322 Valley St Ne, Abingdon, VA 24210 Directions (276) 628-1106
Pulmonary Lab Johnston Memorial Hosp16000 Johnston Memorial Dr, Abingdon, VA 24211 Directions (276) 628-1106
Center for Sleep Disorders At Jmh320 Valley St NE, Abingdon, VA 24210 Directions (276) 676-3360
Hospital Affiliations
- Buchanan General Hospital
- Johnston Memorial Hospital
- Russell County Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I love this doctor he is just an amazing doctor. I love the straight forwardness of what is wrong with you and what he can do to help you and what you need to do to help yourself.
About Dr. Emory Robinette Jr, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 45 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- EASTERN VIRGINIA MEDICAL SCHOOL / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF HAMPTON ROADS
- Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Robinette Jr has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Robinette Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Robinette Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Robinette Jr has seen patients for COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Asthma and Wheezing, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Robinette Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Robinette Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Robinette Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Robinette Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Robinette Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.