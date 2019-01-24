Overview of Dr. Emory Robinette Jr, MD

Dr. Emory Robinette Jr, MD is a Pulmonologist in Abingdon, VA. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from EASTERN VIRGINIA MEDICAL SCHOOL / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF HAMPTON ROADS and is affiliated with Buchanan General Hospital, Johnston Memorial Hospital and Russell County Hospital.



Dr. Robinette Jr works at Abingdon Internal Medicine PC in Abingdon, VA. They frequently treat conditions like COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Asthma and Wheezing along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.