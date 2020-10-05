Dr. Emrullah Yilmaz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yilmaz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Emrullah Yilmaz, MD
Overview of Dr. Emrullah Yilmaz, MD
Dr. Emrullah Yilmaz, MD is a Head & Neck Surgical Oncology Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Head & Neck Surgical Oncology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from MAULANA AZAD INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic, Unm Hospital and Unm Sandoval Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Yilmaz's Office Locations
Cleveland Clinic Main Campus9500 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH 44195 Directions (216) 353-0310Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Best of the best!!!!!!!!
About Dr. Emrullah Yilmaz, MD
- Head & Neck Surgical Oncology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1972824084
Education & Certifications
- MAULANA AZAD INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic
- Unm Hospital
- Unm Sandoval Regional Medical Center
