Dr. Emy Chen, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Arcadia, CA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from University Of Southern California / School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Casa Colina Hospital and City Of Hope Helford Clinical Research Hospital.



Dr. Chen works at Arthritis & Rheumatology Consultants in Arcadia, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Osteoporosis and Fibromyalgia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.