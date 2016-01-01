Overview

Dr. Ena Gupta, MD is a Pulmonary Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Pulmonary Critical Care Medicine, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from Johns Hopkins University and is affiliated with Einstein Medical Center Philadelphia and Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.



Dr. Gupta works at Einstein Endocrinology Associates in Philadelphia, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.