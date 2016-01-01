Overview

Dr. Enaame Farrell, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Huntington, NY. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine and is affiliated with Huntington Hospital, Long Island Jewish Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.



Dr. Farrell works at Huntington Hospital in Huntington, NY with other offices in Rochester, NY and Amherst, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.