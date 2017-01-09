Dr. Enas Attia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Attia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Enas Attia, MD
Overview of Dr. Enas Attia, MD
Dr. Enas Attia, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Fresno, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from ZAGAZIG UNIVERSITY / BENHA FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Saint Agnes Medical Center.
Dr. Attia works at
Dr. Attia's Office Locations
Angels Pediatrics, Inc.1515 E Alluvial Ave # 103, Fresno, CA 93720 Directions (559) 322-5515
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Delta Health System
- First Health
- Health Net
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
With my first son he had chronic ear infections. Dr Attia was very patient and understanding when it came to me being a first time mom who worried about every single thing. He was referred out and he ended up needing tubes. She has always been very welcoming and never pushy to get us out of the office. Very attentive to each child's needs and my concerns as a mother of two boys. Great job! Also, the staff is very friendly as well. :)
About Dr. Enas Attia, MD
- Pediatrics
- 23 years of experience
- English, Arabic and Spanish
- Female
Education & Certifications
- UCSF Fresno
- ZAGAZIG UNIVERSITY / BENHA FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Pediatrics
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Agnes Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
