Dr. Enas Attia, MD

Pediatrics
23 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Enas Attia, MD

Dr. Enas Attia, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Fresno, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from ZAGAZIG UNIVERSITY / BENHA FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Saint Agnes Medical Center.

Dr. Attia works at Angels Pediatrics, Inc. in Fresno, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Attia's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Angels Pediatrics, Inc.
    1515 E Alluvial Ave # 103, Fresno, CA 93720 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (559) 322-5515

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lactose Intolerance Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Delta Health System
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews

    3.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Jan 09, 2017
    With my first son he had chronic ear infections. Dr Attia was very patient and understanding when it came to me being a first time mom who worried about every single thing. He was referred out and he ended up needing tubes. She has always been very welcoming and never pushy to get us out of the office. Very attentive to each child's needs and my concerns as a mother of two boys. Great job! Also, the staff is very friendly as well. :)
    Amber Lantis in Clovis, CA — Jan 09, 2017
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Enas Attia, MD

    • Pediatrics
    • 23 years of experience
    • English, Arabic and Spanish
    • Female
    • 1649599366
    Education & Certifications

    • UCSF Fresno
    • ZAGAZIG UNIVERSITY / BENHA FACULTY OF MEDICINE
    • Pediatrics
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Saint Agnes Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Enas Attia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Attia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Attia has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Attia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Attia works at Angels Pediatrics, Inc. in Fresno, CA. View the full address on Dr. Attia’s profile.

    23 patients have reviewed Dr. Attia. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Attia.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Attia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Attia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

