Dr. Enayatollah Hariri, MD

Internal Medicine
5.0 (4)
Accepting new patients
56 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Enayatollah Hariri, MD

Dr. Enayatollah Hariri, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 56 years of experience. They graduated from Tabriz University / Faculty of Medicine (University of Azarabadegan).

Dr. Hariri works at Beverly Medical Group in Brooklyn, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Hariri's Office Locations

    Beverly Medical Group
    2139 BEVERLEY RD, Brooklyn, NY 11226 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 469-6600

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Asthma
Diabetes Type 1
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Asthma
Diabetes Type 1
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot

Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Aug 01, 2016
    The best Doctor ever!!!!! Who listens!!!!!!!! take his time to help the whole of you and not just the problem. Care and concern is what he's made of. I've recommended him to many of my friends, who have vowed never to have another Doctor after meeting Dr. Hariri.
    CarolB in Brooklyn, NY — Aug 01, 2016
    About Dr. Enayatollah Hariri, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 56 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1376657247
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Tabriz University / Faculty of Medicine (University of Azarabadegan)
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Enayatollah Hariri, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hariri is offering online scheduling or call the provider's office for more information.

    Dr. Hariri has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hariri has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

    Dr. Hariri works at Beverly Medical Group in Brooklyn, NY. View the full address on Dr. Hariri's profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Hariri. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hariri.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hariri, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hariri appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

