Dr. Enayatollah Hariri, MD
Dr. Enayatollah Hariri, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 56 years of experience. They graduated from Tabriz University / Faculty of Medicine (University of Azarabadegan).
Beverly Medical Group2139 BEVERLEY RD, Brooklyn, NY 11226 Directions (718) 469-6600
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
The best Doctor ever!!!!! Who listens!!!!!!!! take his time to help the whole of you and not just the problem. Care and concern is what he's made of. I've recommended him to many of my friends, who have vowed never to have another Doctor after meeting Dr. Hariri.
About Dr. Enayatollah Hariri, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 56 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1376657247
- Tabriz University / Faculty of Medicine (University of Azarabadegan)
