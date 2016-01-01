Overview of Dr. Enchanta Jenkins, MD

Dr. Enchanta Jenkins, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Temecula, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA and is affiliated with Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido and Scripps Mercy Hospital Chula Vista.



Dr. Jenkins works at Ellehcal OBGYN Inc. in Temecula, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.