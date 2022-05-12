Dr. Endri Afesllari, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Afesllari is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Offers telehealth
Dr. Endri Afesllari, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Zephyrhills, FL. They graduated from New York College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with St. Joseph's Hospital.
Dr. Afesllari's Office Locations
1
Total Foot And Ankle Of Tampa Bay6326 Fort King Rd, Zephyrhills, FL 33542 Directions (813) 788-3600
- 2 2649 Windguard Cir Ste 101, Riverview, FL 33578 Directions (813) 633-5900
3
Total Foot and Ankle of Tampa Bay10141 Big Bend Rd Ste 207, Riverview, FL 33578 Directions (813) 633-5900
4
Total Foot And Ankle Of Tampa Bay936 Cypress Village Blvd Ste B, Sun City Center, FL 33573 Directions (813) 788-3600Monday9:00am - 4:00pmTuesday9:00am - 4:00pmWednesday9:00am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 4:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Joseph's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Great. The whole experience was smooth and precise.
- Podiatry
- English, Albanian
- 1154717312
Education & Certifications
- New York College of Podiatric Medicine
Dr. Afesllari has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Afesllari accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Afesllari has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Afesllari has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Afesllari on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Afesllari speaks Albanian.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Afesllari. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Afesllari.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Afesllari, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Afesllari appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.