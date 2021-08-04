Dr. Agosto-Colon has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Eneida Agosto-Colon, MD
Overview of Dr. Eneida Agosto-Colon, MD
Dr. Eneida Agosto-Colon, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Central del Caribe School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
They frequently treat conditions like Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow), Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot and Arthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Agosto-Colon's Office Locations
- 1 354 Fort Washington Ave, New York, NY 10033 Directions (718) 507-5400
Manhattan Office452 Fort Washington Ave, New York, NY 10033 Directions (718) 507-5400
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dra Agosto eres mi mejor Amiga Recuerdo el primer dia que llegue llorando a la oficina,te escucha y trata de entender tu condicion medica para poder ayudarte. Gracias a mi Dra puedo llevar mi triste enfermedad .
About Dr. Eneida Agosto-Colon, MD
- Rheumatology
- 32 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- columbia presbyteriam medical center
- Maimonides Med Center
- Columbia U Phys&Surg/Maimonides Med Ctr
- Universidad Central del Caribe School of Medicine
