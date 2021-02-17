See All Psychiatrists in Saint Augustine, FL
Dr. Eneida Gomez, MD

Psychiatry
2.7 (44)
Map Pin Small Saint Augustine, FL
Call for new patient details

Overview of Dr. Eneida Gomez, MD

Dr. Eneida Gomez, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Saint Augustine, FL. 

Dr. Gomez works at Panacea Alliance in Saint Augustine, FL with other offices in Panama City, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Anxiety, ADHD and-or ADD and Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Gomez's Office Locations

    Eneida Gomez MD PA
    1750 Tree Blvd Ste 5, Saint Augustine, FL 32084 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 342-0672
    Life Management Center of Northwest Fl
    525 E 15th St, Panama City, FL 32405 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (850) 522-4485

Hospital Affiliations
  • Flagler Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anxiety Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Developmental and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Binge Eating Disorder Chevron Icon
Body Dysmorphic Disorder (BDD) Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Bulimia Chevron Icon
Cocaine Addiction Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Combination Drug Dependence Chevron Icon
Cyclothymia (Chronic Mood Disorder) Chevron Icon
Delusional Disorder Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Hypochondriasis Chevron Icon
Mania Chevron Icon
Marijuana Addiction Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Opioid Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Abuse Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Psychogenic Disorders (incl. Psychogenic Pain) Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Dependence Chevron Icon
Separation Anxiety Chevron Icon
Somatoform Disorders Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 44 ratings
    Patient Ratings (44)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (24)
    Feb 17, 2021
    Dr. Gomez is/was a great provider! The staff is amazing. you might find them unhelpful if you are ignorant. Any human can take only so much from other humans, even if they have somewhat of a mental illness. Sitting in the lobby I have encountered numerous times that people seem like they take advantage of others due to them having a "disability". Yes, billing can be a lot better! I have been notified they send their billing somewhere else, so I would think that company needs to get it together. I hope Dr. Gomez is doing well, my family and I miss her so much.
    Tyler M. — Feb 17, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Eneida Gomez, MD
    About Dr. Eneida Gomez, MD

    • Psychiatry
    • English, Spanish
    • 1366431835
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gomez has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gomez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gomez has seen patients for Anxiety, ADHD and-or ADD and Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gomez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    44 patients have reviewed Dr. Gomez. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gomez.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gomez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gomez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

