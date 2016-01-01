Dr. Engida Alemu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alemu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Engida Alemu, MD
Overview of Dr. Engida Alemu, MD
Dr. Engida Alemu, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Yuma, AZ. They specialize in Infectious Disease Medicine, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Infectious Disease. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / COLLEGE AT BUFFALO and is affiliated with Yuma Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Alemu works at
Dr. Alemu's Office Locations
-
1
Yuma Infectious Diseases Center Plc.2281 W 24th St Ste 11, Yuma, AZ 85364 Directions (928) 314-3201
-
2
Yuma Rehabilitation Hospital A Partnership of Encompass Health and Yrmc2400 S Avenue A, Yuma, AZ 85364 Directions (928) 344-2000
Hospital Affiliations
- Yuma Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Alemu?
About Dr. Engida Alemu, MD
- Infectious Disease Medicine
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1710916705
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / COLLEGE AT BUFFALO
- Infectious Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Alemu has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alemu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Alemu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Alemu works at
Dr. Alemu has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alemu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Alemu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Alemu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.