Dr. Engilberta Santos, MD is accepting new patients
Dr. Engilberta Santos, MD
Overview of Dr. Engilberta Santos, MD
Dr. Engilberta Santos, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Woodside, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE EAST / RAMON MAGSAYSAY MEMORIAL MEDICAL CENTER.
Dr. Santos works at
Dr. Santos' Office Locations
1
Live Well Acupuncture P. C.4011 59th St, Woodside, NY 11377 Directions (718) 533-1000
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
I've been a patient of hers for more than 20yrs, and I trust and value her abilities when it comes to my health. She gives all her patients more than ample time when they come to see her because she cares.
About Dr. Engilberta Santos, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1629178710
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF THE EAST / RAMON MAGSAYSAY MEMORIAL MEDICAL CENTER
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Santos has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Santos accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Santos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Santos works at
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Santos. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Santos.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Santos, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Santos appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.