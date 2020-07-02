Dr. Enid Burnett, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Burnett is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Enid Burnett, MD
Dr. Enid Burnett, MD is a Dermatologist in Lake Mary, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine.
Lake Mary Location4106 W Lake Mary Blvd Ste 324, Lake Mary, FL 32746 Directions (407) 299-7333
Debary Office275 S Charles Richard Beall Blvd Ste 105, Debary, FL 32713 Directions (407) 299-7333
Daytona Beach Office399 Bill France Blvd # A, Daytona Beach, FL 32114 Directions (407) 299-7333
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
I took my son to multiple doctors office visits during his middle school years when he continued to have a discoloring of his skin (darker shade of his normal brown tone). It was thought to be a simple rash. We were instructed to use different otc creams as well as prescription creams. Not confident with the outcomes, I decided to take him to Dr Burnett who diagnosed it with one look on the first visit as well as confirmed the dermatologic diagnosis with biopsy results on the second visit.
- Dermatology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- University Tn Med Center
- U Tenn
- Wayne State University School Of Medicine
Dr. Burnett has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Burnett accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Burnett has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Burnett has seen patients for Acne, Ringworm and Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Burnett on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
38 patients have reviewed Dr. Burnett. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Burnett.
