Overview of Dr. Eniko Kovats, MD

Dr. Eniko Kovats, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Elkins Park, PA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from UNITED HUNGARIAN UNIVERSITY MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Einstein Medical Center Philadelphia.



Dr. Kovats works at Einstein Pediatrics at Colgate Elkins Park in Elkins Park, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.