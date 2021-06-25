Overview of Dr. Enis Martinez, MD

Dr. Enis Martinez, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Hollister, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 48 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PUERTO RICO / MAYAGUEZ CAMPUS and is affiliated with Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Martinez works at Martinez & Carota Mds in Hollister, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Intestinal Obstruction and Hemorrhoids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.