Dr. Enis Martinez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Martinez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Enis Martinez, MD
Overview of Dr. Enis Martinez, MD
Dr. Enis Martinez, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Hollister, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 48 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PUERTO RICO / MAYAGUEZ CAMPUS and is affiliated with Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Martinez works at
Dr. Martinez's Office Locations
-
1
Enis M. Martinez M. D. A Proffessional Corp.901 Sunset Dr Ste 1, Hollister, CA 95023 Directions (831) 637-1655
- 2 911 Sunset Dr, Hollister, CA 95023 Directions (831) 637-5711
Hospital Affiliations
- Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Martinez?
I haven’t left a review and I should have twice by now... Why am I doing it now- because I have recently had a few coworkers ask me who a good general surgeon is here in town and I replied, “I know a GREAT surgeon!”. Dr.Martinez removed my gall bladder and she did my colonoscopy when I turned the big 5-0! She truly is a kind and caring doctor. You immediately feel at ease when she enters the room. She is incredibly professional and knowledgeable. She explains everything thoroughly and gives you plenty of time to ask questions.. She is well respected amongst the staff at Hazel Hawkins and she was recommended to me by the surgery staff. If you are looking for the best- go with Dr. Martinez!!
About Dr. Enis Martinez, MD
- General Surgery
- 48 years of experience
- English
- 1760474001
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PUERTO RICO / MAYAGUEZ CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Martinez has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Martinez accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Martinez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Martinez works at
Dr. Martinez has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Intestinal Obstruction and Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Martinez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Martinez. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Martinez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Martinez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Martinez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.