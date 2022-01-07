See All Pediatric Neurologists in Sunrise, FL
Dr. Enme Corrales Reyes, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Enme Corrales Reyes, MD

Pediatric Neurology
3.9 (11)
Call for new patient details
30 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Enme Corrales Reyes, MD

Dr. Enme Corrales Reyes, MD is a Pediatric Neurology Specialist in Sunrise, FL. They specialize in Pediatric Neurology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from SUPERIOR INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCE / VILLA CLARA.

Dr. Corrales Reyes works at Amicus Medical Center in Sunrise, FL with other offices in Medley, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Dr. Corrales Reyes' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Amicus Medical Center
    14201 W Sunrise Blvd Ste 207, Sunrise, FL 33323 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 686-7057
  2. 2
    Neuroscience Consultants Llp
    9960 NW 116th Way Ste 13, Medley, FL 33178 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 686-7057

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Memory Evaluation
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test
Dementia Evaluation
Memory Evaluation
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test
Dementia Evaluation

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sudoscan
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Wada Test Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Craniosynostosis, Autosomal Dominant Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dystonia
EMG (Electromyography) Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Febrile Convulsion Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Tic Disorders Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Tourette's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Tuberous Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Corrales Reyes?

    Jan 07, 2022
    Dr. Corrales-Reyes was attentive, kind, patient, and wonderful at explaining everything during our visit. Dr. Corrales-Reyes spent a really wonderful amount of time with my daughter and myself during our visit. I did not feel rushed, and did not feel like just another number in the way you do in some offices. I live in South Dade, but had such a wonderful experience with Dr. Corrales-Reyes that I will continue to drive to this office.
    — Jan 07, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Enme Corrales Reyes, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Enme Corrales Reyes, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Corrales Reyes to family and friends

    Dr. Corrales Reyes' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Corrales Reyes

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Enme Corrales Reyes, MD.

    About Dr. Enme Corrales Reyes, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatric Neurology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 30 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1265625701
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • SUPERIOR INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCE / VILLA CLARA
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Corrales Reyes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Corrales Reyes. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Corrales Reyes.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Corrales Reyes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Corrales Reyes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Enme Corrales Reyes, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.