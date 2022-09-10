Overview of Dr. Enoch Nam, MD

Dr. Enoch Nam, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Walnut Creek, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from A Einstein Col Med Yeshiva Univ and is affiliated with Stanislaus Surgical Hospital and Walnut Creek Medical Center.



Dr. Nam works at Northern California Cornea Assc in Walnut Creek, CA with other offices in Beaumont, CA, Loma Linda, CA and Riverside, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Conjunctival Hemorrhage, Corneal Diseases and Allergic Conjunctivitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.