Overview of Dr. Enoch Wang, MD

Dr. Enoch Wang, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in La Jolla, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University Of Nevada School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla.



Dr. Wang works at Scripps Clinic in La Jolla, CA with other offices in San Diego, CA and Encinitas, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.