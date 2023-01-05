Dr. Lopez has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Enraquita Lopez, MD
Overview of Dr. Enraquita Lopez, MD
Dr. Enraquita Lopez, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Fresno, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from University of California At Berkeley.
Dr. Lopez's Office Locations
- 1 6081 N 1st St Ste 101, Fresno, CA 93710 Directions (559) 440-9254
- 2 155 B Ave Ste 221, Lake Oswego, OR 97034 Directions (503) 353-0888
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Lopez is professional explains procedures thoroughly as well as what to expect postoperatively. My results were marvelous I am happy with results. Afortable procedures with a skilled practitioner, don’t wait it’s your time to shine.
About Dr. Enraquita Lopez, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 39 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of California At Berkeley
Dr. Lopez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Lopez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lopez.
