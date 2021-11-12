Overview of Dr. Enrica Rossi, MD

Dr. Enrica Rossi, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine Science/The Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with Humboldt Park Health and Mount Sinai Hospital.



Dr. Rossi works at Womens Health Associates in Chicago, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.