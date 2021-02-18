Dr. Enrico Ascher, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ascher is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Enrico Ascher, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Enrico Ascher, MD
Dr. Enrico Ascher, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They completed their fellowship with Montefiore Med Ctr
Dr. Ascher works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Ascher's Office Locations
-
1
Total Vascular Care960 50TH ST, Brooklyn, NY 11219 Directions (718) 438-3800Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 4:00pmSunday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ascher?
Dr. Ascher's clinic is an amazing office where you are able to get one on one time with the doctor without having to deal with a hospital. Dr. Ascher is an outstanding physician, who is very knowledgeable about this field and cares about each and everyone of his patients. He will talk you through your condition and explain every procedure if needed. You will only leave happy with your results. Dr. Ascher's fellow colleagues; Dr. Marks, Dr. Hingorani and the NP Eleanor Iadgarova are as knowledgeable about vascular issues and everyone is ready to collaborate and help any patient. This office has friendly staff all around; from the people at the front desk, to sonographers and medical assistants. You will feel happy that you chose this clinic. I am happy to have been here and been introduced to these people in my life.
About Dr. Enrico Ascher, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- English, Albanian, Arabic, Portuguese, Russian, Spanish and Urdu
- 1356415046
Education & Certifications
- Montefiore Med Ctr
- NEW YORK MED COLL
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ascher has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ascher accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ascher has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ascher works at
Dr. Ascher has seen patients for Varicose Veins, Spider Veins and Venous Compression, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ascher on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ascher speaks Albanian, Arabic, Portuguese, Russian, Spanish and Urdu.
46 patients have reviewed Dr. Ascher. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ascher.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ascher, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ascher appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.