Dr. Enrico Martin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Enrico Martin, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in West Des Moines, IA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from U Santo Tomas and is affiliated with Guthrie County Hospital, Madison County Memorial Hospital, Mercyone Des Moines Medical Center and Ringgold County Hospital.
Dr. Martin works at
Locations
Iowa Heart Center - West5880 University Ave, West Des Moines, IA 50266 Directions (515) 633-3600
Hospital Affiliations
- Guthrie County Hospital
- Madison County Memorial Hospital
- Mercyone Des Moines Medical Center
- Ringgold County Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Very nice and helpful
About Dr. Enrico Martin, MD
- Cardiology
- 34 years of experience
- English, Filipino
- 1942229562
Education & Certifications
- E Tenn State U
- St Lukes Hospital - Bethlehem
- U Santo Tomas
Dr. Martin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Martin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Martin works at
Dr. Martin has seen patients for Chest Pain, Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs) and Electrocardiogram (EKG), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Martin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Martin speaks Filipino.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Martin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Martin.
