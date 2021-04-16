See All Rheumatologists in Frederick, MD
Dr. Enrico Villanueva, MD

Rheumatology
1.5 (31)
Map Pin Small Frederick, MD
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Enrico Villanueva, MD

Dr. Enrico Villanueva, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Frederick, MD. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from DE LA SALLE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Frederick Health Hospital.

Dr. Villanueva works at The Centers for Advanced Orthopaedics, Mid-Maryland Musculoskeletal Institute - Frederick 86 in Frederick, MD with other offices in Hagerstown, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Villanueva's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Mid-Maryland Musculoskeletal Institute
    86 Thomas Johnson Ct, Frederick, MD 21702 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (301) 694-8311
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
  2. 2
    The Centers for Advanced Orthopaedics, Mid-Maryland Musculoskeletal Institute - Hagerstown
    1829 Howell Rd Ste 4, Hagerstown, MD 21740 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (301) 694-8311

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Frederick Health Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Arthritis
Joint Pain
Gout
Arthritis
Joint Pain
Gout

Arthritis Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lupus
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Polymyositis Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Neck Chevron Icon
Arthropathy Associated With Reiters Disease Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Behçet's Disease Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Classic Polyarteritis Nodosa Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Juvenile Chronic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Reiter's Syndrome (Reactive Arthritis) Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Scleroderma Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Still's Disease Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
    1.5
    Apr 16, 2021
    Talk about complete history took time to listen and ask questions on my rheumatoid arthritis. Up front an honest Nice environment and staff as well.
    Angie — Apr 16, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Enrico Villanueva, MD
    About Dr. Enrico Villanueva, MD

    Specialties
    • Rheumatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 34 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi and Tagalog
    NPI Number
    • 1376513812
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Washington Hospital Center
    Residency
    • SAINT JOSEPH HOSPITAL AND HEALTH CENTER
    Internship
    • Veterans Affairs Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • DE LA SALLE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
    Undergraduate School
    • University of the Philippines
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Enrico Villanueva, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Villanueva is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Villanueva has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Villanueva has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Villanueva has seen patients for Arthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Villanueva on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    31 patients have reviewed Dr. Villanueva. The overall rating for this provider is 1.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Villanueva.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Villanueva, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Villanueva appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

