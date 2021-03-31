Dr. Enrique Armenta, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Armenta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Enrique Armenta, MD
Overview of Dr. Enrique Armenta, MD
Dr. Enrique Armenta, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Syracuse, NY. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ANTIOQUIA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Saint Joseph's Hospital Health Center.
Dr. Armenta's Office Locations
Syracuse Plastic Surgery Pllc3107 E Genesee St, Syracuse, NY 13224 Directions (315) 299-5313
Central New York Plastic Sgns2200 E GENESEE ST, Syracuse, NY 13210 Directions (315) 476-7459
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Joseph's Hospital Health Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Excellus BlueCross BlueShield
- Humana
- Medicare
- MVP Health Care
- POMCO Group
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr.Armenta is a well-trained and experienced plastic surgeon. His office is spacious and pleasant. I was able to make a second opinion appointment quickly regarding a Dermotology procedure. Unlike many doctor’s offices, the staff in Dr.Armenta’s office are polite, kind and very professional. My appointment was at 3:00 and no waiting! The procedure Dr.Armenta performed could only be done by a plastic surgeon and he was able to eliminate the need for a skin graft that my dermatologist Was going to use. He deserves the highest rating possible.
About Dr. Enrique Armenta, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Suny
- U Rochester
- St Alexis Hosp
- UNIVERSITY OF ANTIOQUIA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Armenta has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Armenta accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Armenta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Armenta speaks Spanish.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Armenta. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Armenta.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Armenta, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Armenta appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.