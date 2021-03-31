See All Plastic Surgeons in Syracuse, NY
Dr. Enrique Armenta, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Enrique Armenta, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.6 (29)
Map Pin Small Syracuse, NY
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Enrique Armenta, MD

Dr. Enrique Armenta, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Syracuse, NY. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ANTIOQUIA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Saint Joseph's Hospital Health Center.

Dr. Armenta works at Syracuse Plastic Surgery in Syracuse, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Dr. Armenta's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Syracuse Plastic Surgery Pllc
    3107 E Genesee St, Syracuse, NY 13224 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (315) 299-5313
  2. 2
    Central New York Plastic Sgns
    2200 E GENESEE ST, Syracuse, NY 13210 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (315) 476-7459

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Saint Joseph's Hospital Health Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Skin Cancer
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion
Skin Cancer
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Excellus BlueCross BlueShield
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MVP Health Care
    • POMCO Group
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 29 ratings
    Patient Ratings (29)
    5 Star
    (26)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Armenta?

    Mar 31, 2021
    Dr.Armenta is a well-trained and experienced plastic surgeon. His office is spacious and pleasant. I was able to make a second opinion appointment quickly regarding a Dermotology procedure. Unlike many doctor’s offices, the staff in Dr.Armenta’s office are polite, kind and very professional. My appointment was at 3:00 and no waiting! The procedure Dr.Armenta performed could only be done by a plastic surgeon and he was able to eliminate the need for a skin graft that my dermatologist Was going to use. He deserves the highest rating possible.
    — Mar 31, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Enrique Armenta, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Enrique Armenta, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Armenta to family and friends

    Dr. Armenta's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Armenta

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Enrique Armenta, MD.

    About Dr. Enrique Armenta, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1225111917
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Suny
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • U Rochester
    Residency
    Internship
    • St Alexis Hosp
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF ANTIOQUIA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Enrique Armenta, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Armenta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Armenta has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Armenta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Armenta works at Syracuse Plastic Surgery in Syracuse, NY. View the full address on Dr. Armenta’s profile.

    29 patients have reviewed Dr. Armenta. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Armenta.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Armenta, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Armenta appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Enrique Armenta, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.