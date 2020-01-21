Overview of Dr. Enrique Bedia, MD

Dr. Enrique Bedia, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Des Moines, IA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University of Ia Roy J & L Carver Com and is affiliated with UnityPoint Health - Iowa Methodist Medical Center.



Dr. Bedia works at Methodist Plaza Ob/Gyn in Des Moines, IA with other offices in West Des Moines, IA. They frequently treat conditions like Abnormal Uterine Bleeding , Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Vaginal Prolapse along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.