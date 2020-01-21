Dr. Enrique Bedia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bedia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Enrique Bedia, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Enrique Bedia, MD
Dr. Enrique Bedia, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Des Moines, IA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University of Ia Roy J & L Carver Com and is affiliated with UnityPoint Health - Iowa Methodist Medical Center.
Dr. Bedia's Office Locations
Methodist Plaza Ob/Gyn1212 Pleasant St Ste 405, Des Moines, IA 50309 Directions (515) 241-4000
Unitypoint Clinic Obgyn - Lakeview6000 University Ave Ste 203, West Des Moines, IA 50266 Directions (515) 241-2200
Hospital Affiliations
- UnityPoint Health - Iowa Methodist Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- Medico
- MultiPlan
- Principal Life
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal American
- Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
I love doctor Bedia. I have only lived in Iowa for 4 years and prior to moving here I had an horrible experience with a different doctor. That is when I found Dr. Bedia. I would not trade him for nothing in the world. He has always taken his time with me and been extremely helpful... I’m devastated because my insurance has changed and I’m not able to see him any more.
About Dr. Enrique Bedia, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 32 years of experience
- English, Tagalog
- 1336125483
Education & Certifications
- University of Ia Roy J & L Carver Com
Dr. Bedia has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bedia accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bedia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bedia has seen patients for Abnormal Uterine Bleeding , Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Vaginal Prolapse, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bedia on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Bedia speaks Tagalog.
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Bedia. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bedia.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bedia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bedia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.