Overview of Dr. Enrique Casuso, MD

Dr. Enrique Casuso, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY C.E.T.E.C. / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Keralty Hospital Miami and Larkin Community Hospital.



Dr. Casuso works at Enrique G. Casuso M.d. P.a in Miami, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Schizophrenia, Psychosis and Psychosis Due to Mental Illness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.