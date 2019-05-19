Dr. Enrique Gallo, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gallo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Enrique Gallo, DDS
Dr. Enrique Gallo, DDS is an Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics Practitioner in Doral, FL. They completed their residency with University Of Miami School Of Medicine
Doral Center For Orthodontics10830 NW 58th St, Doral, FL 33178 Directions (786) 204-1203
Miami Center for Orthodontics14660 SW 26th St # 33175, Miami, FL 33175 Directions (305) 356-6364
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- CompBenefits Corp.
- Delta Dental
- Delta Dental of Washington
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Dominion Insurance
- EmblemHealth
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
At the consultation, I learned that my insurance did not cover the full service. Dr. Gallo and his team provided a payment plan so that my son can begin working on his perfect smile without us having to pay the full amount upfront. We were always greeted in a friendly manner by both Dr. Gallo and the staff. The office is very nice and clean. My son had overcrowding and an overbite. Fast forward to now and my son's smile is perfect. I can see his confidence in his new smile. I am very happy with the results. My son expressed that he is going to miss his visits to Dr. Gallo's office. Dr. Gallo and his staff have been part of our life for the last two and a half years. Thank you for your service Dr. Gallo!
- Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics
- English, Spanish
- University Of Miami School Of Medicine
Dr. Gallo has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gallo accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Gallo using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Gallo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gallo speaks Spanish.
882 patients have reviewed Dr. Gallo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gallo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gallo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gallo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.