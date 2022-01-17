Dr. Garcia has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Enrique Garcia, MD
Overview of Dr. Enrique Garcia, MD
Dr. Enrique Garcia, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Laredo, TX. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Baylor University and is affiliated with Laredo Medical Center.
Dr. Garcia's Office Locations
Enrique T. Garcia M.d. P.A.1710 E Saunders St Ste B250, Laredo, TX 78041 Directions (956) 794-8871
Laredo Medical Center1700 E Saunders St, Laredo, TX 78041 Directions (956) 794-8871
Hospital Affiliations
- Laredo Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Garcia and his staff are always nice and welcoming. I'm always seen in a timely manner for my appointments. Dr. Garcia is warm and friendly and answers all questions. I would use him again for my ENT issues and refer him to others.
About Dr. Enrique Garcia, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 37 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1598879348
Education & Certifications
- Baylor University
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Garcia accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Garcia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Garcia has seen patients for Outer Ear Infection, Malignant Otitis Externa and Vertigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Garcia on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Garcia speaks Spanish.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Garcia. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Garcia.
